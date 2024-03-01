Video- Bridging Agriculture And Medicine: SKUAST-K Hosts Inaugural Agri-Med Science Congress

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Exploring the pioneering efforts SKUAST-K brings together over 150 medical experts and agricultural experts for the first-ever Agri-Med Science Congress in the region.

Organisers say that the conference aims to address pressing health concerns stemming from environmental changes and deteriorating water and soil quality, emphasizing the interconnectedness of agriculture and public health.

SKUAST-K aims to establish 'School of One Health Programme' in India, signaling a significant step towards a more sustainable agricultural sector and resilient healthcare system.