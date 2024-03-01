Maharashtra News: Madrasa Student Stripped, Spat On By Teacher, Classmates For ₹100 Watch Theft

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Maharashtra News: In Aurangabad, renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a Madrasa student was reportedly spat on and brutally thrashed on allegation of stealing a watch from a neighbouring shop. According to media reports, the student of the Madrasa was beaten up by their own teacher.

The student had allegedly stolen a watch that cost ₹100.

According to India Today report, a case has been filed against the teacher in the Madrasa who brutally beat up the student, also spitting on them, for the alleged crime.

The case was registered by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar against the accused teacher after a complaint by the student's parents, police said student, from Gujarat's Surat, was enrolled at the Jamia Burhanul Uloom Madrasa in Sambhajinagar's what happenedThe Jamia Burhanul Uloom Madrasa student had stolen an automatic watch from a nearby shop. The act of stealing the watch, that is worth ₹100, was captured on the CCTV installed by the shop owner.

On finding out about the theft, the shop owner informed the Madrasa teacher, Maulana Sayyed Omar Ali, about the minor student.

The teacher then punished the minor student for the alleged theft.

The student was half stripped, and subjected to spitting and spitting by Omar Ali. A video of the incident showed Ali and the students taking turns spitting and slapping the student on his back Sunday, February 25, the video reached the parents of the student, who reached Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and filed a police complaint against Omar Ali to the police, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the case under several sections of the IPC including, sections 323 and 324 and sections 75 and 87 of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 year a Muslim student in a Uttar Pradesh school, was singled out and beaten up by their teacher for not completing their homework. The student was captured on camera bawling while, their classmate took turs to slap the child.



