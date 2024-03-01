Ireland Beat Afghanistan By Six Wickets To Secure Maiden Test Victory

(MENAFN- IANS) Abu Dhabi, March 1 (IANS) Ireland men's cricket team secured its first Test victory beating Afghanistan by six wickets on day three of the only Test, at the Tolerance Oval Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

Chasing a target of 211 runs after bowling out Afghanistan for 218, Ireland found themselves in a slippery position at 13 for 3 in the fourth innings, Ireland riding on skipper Andy Balbirnie's 58 not out and 27 not out by Lorcan Tucker clinched their first Test victory by six wickets.

Ireland had played only seven matches since 2018 - but they finally got to taste victory in Test cricket.

Brief scores:

Afghanistan 155 and 218 all out in 75.4 overs (Hashmatullah Shahidi 55, Craig Young 3-24, McCarthy 3-48, Adair 3-56) lost to Ireland 263 and 111/4 in 31.3 overs (Andy Balbirnie 58*, Lorcan Tucker 27*, Naveed 2-31) by six wickets