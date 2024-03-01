Leather Goods Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Leather Goods Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global leather goods market size reached US$ 390.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 598.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2024-2032.

Leather goods encompass a diverse range of products crafted from the resilient and pliable material sourced from animal hides. Renowned for its innate allure, durability, and flexibility, leather finds application in various functional and aesthetic items, enjoying widespread admiration among consumers. Commonly encountered leather goods span apparel, footwear, accessories, wallets, portfolios, key holders, and upholstery, each prized for its enduring quality and timeless appeal.

Within the realm of leather apparel, including jackets, coats, pants, and skirts, one finds not only style but also comfort and protection against the elements. Complementing attire, leather accessories such as belts, gloves, and hats elevate ensembles with a touch of sophistication. Footwear, another integral category, ranges from classic leather boots and loafers to trendy sandals and sneakers. Renowned for their ability to mold to the wearer's foot, leather shoes provide unparalleled comfort and support.

Today, these coveted products are readily accessible through various distribution channels worldwide, including departmental stores, apparel and sportswear retailers, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online platforms.

Leather Goods Market Trends and Drivers:

The leather goods market experiences significant growth driven by the booming e-commerce sector, offering convenience, extensive product choices, and competitive prices. This trend is fueled by urbanization, population growth, and rising disposable incomes. Changing consumer lifestyles influenced by social media and fashion influencers further boost market expansion. Additionally, the surge in environmental consciousness prompts the adoption of sustainable leather production methods like vegetable tanning and recycled materials, appealing to eco-conscious consumers. Brands emphasizing sustainability and transparency gain favor, fostering more eco-friendly practices. Customization trends, allowing consumers to personalize products, drive customer satisfaction and brand loyalty, while luxury brands elevate leather goods' status, associating them with exclusivity and luxury, fostering a positive market outlook.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:



Footwear



Military Shoes



Casual Shoes



Formal Shoes



Sports Shoes

Others

Leather Products



Upholstery



Luggage



Accessories



Clothing and Apparel



Bags, Wallets and Purses Others

Breakup by Material:



Genuine Leather



Top-grain Leather

Split-grain Leather

Synthetic Leather



PU-Based Leather



PVC-Based Leather Bio-Based Leather

Breakup by Price:



Premium Products Mass Products

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Clothing and Sportswear Retailers

Departmental Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Adidas AG

American Leather Holdings LLC

Capri Holdings Limited

Hermès International S.A.

Kering S.A.

LVMH

Prada S.p.A. (Prada Holding S.P.A)

Puma SE

Tapestry Inc.

VIP Industries (Piramal Group) Woodland (Aero Group)

