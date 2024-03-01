Qatar Strengthens Its Position In Global Gas Industry, Supported By Flexible, Interconnected Markets

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Over the past few years, the State of Qatar has taken important decisions and essential steps to strengthen its position among the most important influencers in the global gas industry; a role that is expected to increase in the future in light of the trend of many economies in the world, such as China, India and emerging economies, to rely on natural gas as a source of clean fuel.

On Feb. 25, the State of Qatar announced a new expansion of the North Field, according to which the State of Qatars production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) will increase from 77 million tons per year to 142 million tons per year before the end of

2030.

In a press conference, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs and CEO of QatarEnergy Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi said that QatarEnergy is moving forward with the new expansion project that will increase Qatars LNG production to 142 million tons per year before the end of 2030, representing an increase of almost 85% compared to current production levels.

On Oct. 3, HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani laid the foundation stone of the North Field Expansion Project in the Ras Laffan Industrial City.



The project will increase the State of Qatar's annual production capacity of LNG from 77 million tons per year to 126 million tons per year by 2026, which will enhance the leadership of the State of Qatar in the production of LNG in the world.

The project includes six giant production lines, each with a production capacity of eight million tons of LNG annually. Four of these lines are part of the North Field East Expansion project, while the other two are part of the North Field South Expansion project.

In this context, energy specialist and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Coreinfo Consultancy Company Nasser Jeham Al Kuwari affirmed to Qatar News Agency (QNA) the need to highlight the substantial role played by the State of Qatar in the LNG industry. He described the State of Qatars increase in its production from 77 million tons per year to 126 million tons of LNG in 2026, and reaching 142 million tons before the end of 2030, as strategic expansion.

Al Kuwari said that Qatar is setting new standards in the gas industry, adding that the expansion goes beyond mere numerical growth, as it signifies a commitment to global energy demand and the future of clean energy.