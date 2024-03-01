Generic Drugs Market Size, Price Trends, Top Companies, Industry Analysis & Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's latest research report, titled“ Generic Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including generic drugs market report . The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market.



The global generic drugs market size reached US$ 367.1 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 628.0 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.96% during 2024-2032 .

Generic Drugs Market Overview:

Generic drugs are pharmaceutical products that are bioequivalent to branded medications in terms of dosage, quality, and performance. These drugs have the same active ingredients, intended use, route of administration, and therapeutic effects as their brand-name counterparts but are usually sold at a significantly lower price. Characteristically, generic drugs undergo rigorous testing to ensure safety and efficacy before receiving approval from health authorities. Their working mechanism mimics that of the branded medications they are intended to replace, offering an economical yet effective alternative for patients. One of the primary advantages of generic drugs is the cost-saving benefit they offer, both to the healthcare system and to consumers, without compromising on quality or therapeutic effect.

Generic Drugs Market Trends:

The Generic Drugs Market is primarily driven by the ever-increasing healthcare costs, pushing the need for affordable medication alternatives. In line with this, patent expirations of blockbuster drugs are creating opportunities for generic introductions. Moreover, an aging global population requiring prolonged medication is adding further impetus to the market. In addition to this, consumer awareness about cost-effective drug substitutes is expanding the user base for these products.

Besides this, the strong presence of bioequivalent drugs in the market supports physicians in prescribing more cost-effective options. Also, streamlined regulatory pathways for generic drug approval are expediting market entry. Some of the other factors contributing to the market are the robust growth in the pharmaceutical sector, heightened investment in research and development for drug formulation, greater penetration of generic drugs in emerging markets, and the ongoing efforts to reduce the gap between supply and demand for essential medicines.

Top Generic Drugs Companies Worldwide :



Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Fresenius SE & Co.

Lupin Limited

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma Limited Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Therapy Area:



Central Nervous System

Cardiovascular

Dermatology

Genitourinary/Hormonal

Respiratory

Rheumatology

Diabetes

Oncology Others

Breakup by Drug Delivery:



Oral

Injectables

Dermal/Topical Inhalers

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Retail Pharmacies Hospital Pharmacies

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

