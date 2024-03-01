Qatar Aims To Draw More Startups In Web Summit 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is optimistic on the rising number of entrepreneurs and startups in the next edition of the Web Summit, said the Minister of Communications and Information Technology HE Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai during a press conference, yesterday.

He said that the successful edition of the Web Summit Qatar 2024, which concluded yesterday, is a testament to Qatar's excellence in event management, providing good content to showcase the capability to organise global events.

Addressing a question asked by The Peninsula on the government's objectives in supporting and drawing more startups for the next edition of the Web Summit, Minister Al Mannai elucidated that SMEs are hugely backed in the domain of digital transformation adding that it is one of the key programs under the recently launched of National Digital Agenda (NDA) 2030.

The Minister also noted that there will be plenty of activity around digital transformation to improve the SMEs with the right digital tool and with the right digital transformation approach, which is one of the core programs under NDA 2030.

The minister remarked in his statement that the reality of hosting such a worldwide event has been made possible in the region for the first time.

The Minister remarked,“I think what we came across is the cooperation with the Web summit in order to be able to provide a global platform in Qatar for the innovators, entrepreneurs, and startups from our region and beyond.”

He said,“We are also happy to see that lots of companies are coming from Africa and other parts of the region, which I think demonstrates the target that has been set for this event from the beginning, which is well achieved with the representation of more than 1000 startups and initially next year we can attract more.”

“To me, this would be the measure of success over similar events that we can attract more startups and entrepreneurs coming to participate at the Summit from around the world, Minister Al Mannai added.

Eman Al Kuwari, Director of Digital Innovation at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology underscored that participation in the Web Summit was an“exceptional experience” for the startups. She said“The ministry was actually participating in two programs that are related to enabling the startup ecosystem within Qatar and internationally. One of our programs - the digital incubation center supported the participation of 25 local startups.”

She also mentioned the TASMU accelerator program, a smart country accelerator that focuses on different sectors noting that a good number of international startups that have incorporated in Qatar are established and are now taking part in the ecosystem.

Al Kuwari further added“What we have offered as the ministry and our program. Which is 100 percent enabling programs with zero equity that really enable the ecosystem to have market access market width and also access to different sources of funding.”

Duha Al Buhendi, Director of the Digital Society and Digital Competencies Department at the Ministry said“It was a pleasure for us to run a few master classes with our distinguished partners - Microsoft, CISCO, and UNESCO.”

She also highlighted that this was a part of the ministry's commitment to administrative information and communication technology towards building the digital society, enhancing inclusion, and building the capabilities and skills of the country.