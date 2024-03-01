Government Launches Bharat Startup Ecosystem Registry To Boost Growth

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 1 (KNN) In a significant move to bolster India's startup ecosystem, the government unveiled the Bharat Startup Ecosystem Registry on Thursday.

This innovative platform aims to consolidate comprehensive information about all stakeholders within the startup landscape under one digital roof across various categories.

Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, marked a historic moment by becoming the first registrant on the platform.

His participation underscores the government's steadfast commitment to nurturing the country's rapidly evolving startup ecosystem.

Describing the platform, officials stated, "The Registry will serve as a unified database, providing insights into all startup ecosystem participants across diverse segments."

This centralised resource is anticipated to streamline access and discovery processes, thereby fostering collaboration and catalysing growth within the ecosystem.

"The launch of this one-stop platform marks a pivotal moment, offering detailed insights into all ecosystem contributors," officials added.

The registry is set to accommodate a wide array of entrepreneurs, ranging from those in the initial stages of ideation to social impact ventures and high-growth enterprises that transcend conventional startup definitions, fortifying the foundation of the startup landscape.

Every registered user will receive a unique identification and gain access to a personalised dashboard.

Highlighting the significance of the registry's launch, officials mentioned its alignment with the Startup Mahakumbh festival.

This event, orchestrated by the startup ecosystem, aims to converge all stakeholders to celebrate entrepreneurship, technology, and innovation on a grand scale.

In essence, the Bharat Startup Ecosystem Registry signifies a pioneering step towards fostering collaboration, innovation, and inclusive growth within India's vibrant startup community.

With its user-friendly interface and comprehensive database, it is poised to become the cornerstone of India's entrepreneurial journey, propelling the nation towards a future defined by innovation and progress.

