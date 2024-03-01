               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
AJS Najma Wins Loyalty Cup


3/1/2024 4:02:30 AM

The connections of AJS Najma celebrate after the Al Jeryan Stud-owned and M.H.K Al Attiyah trained four-year-old filly won the Loyalty Cup at the Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday. Jockey Szczepan Mazur guided AJS Najma to the victory.

