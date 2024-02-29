President Awards 495 Ukrainian Defenders, 248 Of Them Posthumously

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has honored 495 defenders of Ukraine with state awards, including 248 of them posthumously.
The corresponding decrees, No.135/2024 and No.136/2024 , were published on the president's website, Ukrinform reports.
The President awarded the defenders for their personal courage in defending Ukraine's state sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for selflessly performing their military duty.
The Head of State awarded the defenders with the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi II and III degrees, Danylo Halytskyi, Princess Olha III degree, "For Courage" I, II and III degrees, and medals "For Military Service to Ukraine", "To the Defender of the Fatherland" and "For Saved Life". Read also: Zelensky
replaces commander of AFU Logistics Force
As Ukrinform previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented the Golden Star Order to the servicemen who were awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and to the families of fallen soldiers who were awarded the highest rank posthumously, as well as the Cross of Military Merit.
Photo: President's Office
MENAFN29022024000193011044ID1107919668
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.