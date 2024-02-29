Mandatory Evacuation To Be Announced In Two More Communities In Kupiansk District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mandatory evacuation will be announced in 18 villages of the Velykyi Burluk and Vilkhuvatka communities in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“At a meeting of the Regional Defense Council soon, we will discuss the forced evacuation of families with children from 18 villages in the Velykyi Burluk and Vilkhuvatka communities. Currently, 161 children are living in these villages," he said.

The regional governor noted that the residents of these villages are in danger every day due to the use of the entire arsenal of weapons by Russians: artillery, drones, mortars, and aircraft.

In total, 1,082 children live in 57 settlements of the Velykyi Burluk, Vilkhuvatka, Kindrashivka, and Kurylivka communities. The regional administration has received letters from the Kupiansk district administration regarding the introduction of mandatory evacuation.

“28,329 people, including 869 children, have been relocated to safer conditions. In particular, since the start of this year, 1,500 people, including 140 children. The RMA, volunteers, international organizations short-term housing, support, aid etc,” he said.

According to him, almost 20 volunteer organizations of the regional coordination center are helping people evacuate.

As reported, mandatory evacuation was announced in two communities in the Kupiansk district.

Photo: SES