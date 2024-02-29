               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Netflix Announces New Slate For India


2/29/2024 2:01:41 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: American streaming platform Netflix has announced a new slate-a set of new shows and movies-for India, most of which will be rolled out this year, with more titles likely to be added.

MENAFN29022024007365015876ID1107918326

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search