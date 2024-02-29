Woman Patient Allegedly Molested In Delhi Hospital

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 29 (IANS) A 27-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a nursing staffer at the Delhi Cantonment Board Hospital, police said on Thursday.

A police official said that a complaint was received from the woman who was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on Wednesday due to anaemia.

"A nursing staff of the hospital on night duty touched her inappropriately, did inappropriate acts with her when she went to the the washroom at about 1.30 a.m. and locked her inside it," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southwest, Rohit Meena.

"The victim was counselled and a case under appropriate sections has been registered. Teams are conducting raids to nab the accused," he added.