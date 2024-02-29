UNFPA Helps Offer Integrated SRH And GBV Services In Kilinochchi

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Sri Lanka announced the opening of the One Stop Centre in Kilinochchi offering comprehensive services, including support for survivors of Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

The One Stop Centre is a groundbreaking initiative introducing a new service delivery model in Sri Lanka, offering comprehensive Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) services, support for survivors of Gender-Based Violence (GBV), and Family Planning Services (FP) all under one roof.

The OSC in Kilinochchi also provides essential psychosocial, medical, and legal support for survivors of GBV. This transformative approach is a result of the collaborative efforts between UNFPA Sri Lanka, the Ministry of Health, and World Vision Sri Lanka, with generous support from the Government of Norway.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by esteemed guests including the UNFPA Regional Director of Asia Pacific, Pio Smith, UNFPA Sri Lanka Representative, Kunle Adeniyi, representatives from the Embassy of Norway, as well as local health authorities including the Provincial Director of Health Services (PDHS) Northern Province and the Regional Director of Health Services Kilinochchi.

“The holistic nature of the One-Stop Centre acknowledges the intersectionality of the challenges marginalized women and girls face. By consolidating essential services, we aim to create a supportive environment where women can seamlessly access a range of vital resources,” said Pio Smith, UNFPA Regional Director of Asia and the Pacific.

The One Stop Centre in Kilinochchi symbolizes a significant milestone in UNFPA's commitment to providing integrated SRH and GBV services within regional healthcare facilities. It represents a collaborative effort to address the diverse and complex needs of women and girls in the region, under one location.

The UNFPA Sri Lanka extends sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Health, the District General Hospital of Kilinochchi, and World Vision for their invaluable collaboration and support in establishing the One Stop Centre.