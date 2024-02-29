Webinar: How To Make The Most Of Trade Shows And Missions

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – How to expand business in international trade shows and missions will be the topic of a webinar to be held by the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency ( ApexBrasil ) and partner organizations on March 7 at 10am. The webinar is aimed at companies, and participation is free. Registration is open .

The webinar is hosted by ApexBrasil's Brasil Export platform, a free online digital community that integrates all steps of a company in the process of exporting and aims to connect businesspeople and trade service providers in a quick and easy way.

Representatives from different organizations will speak at the online event regarding 2024's trade shows and events. A roundtable will be held featuring experts on the best practices and mistakes that should be avoided in international events to increase the chances of a company to make deals with the foreign market.

One highlight of the webinar is the introduction of a new feature to the platform – the 2024 Brazilian Trade Promotion Calendar. It will gather the leading foreign trade events on the platform in an intuitive interface allowing exporters to plan their participation in advance and make an assertive choice.

Quick facts:

Webinar“How to expand business in international trade shows and missions”

March 07, 10 am

Free

Register here

Translation by Guilherme Miranda





Supplied/ApexBrasil

