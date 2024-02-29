Armored Vehicles Upgrade And Retrofit Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Outlook & Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including armored vehicles upgrade and retrofit market report . The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market.



The global armored vehicles upgrade and retrofit market size reached US$ 6.4 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.3 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% during 2024-2032 .

Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit Market Overview:

Armored vehicle upgrade and retrofit involve the modernization and enhancement of military or security vehicles, making them more robust and adaptable to current warfare and security needs. The process includes improving the vehicle's protection level by adding advanced armor, upgrading weapon systems, and integrating new technologies such as electronic countermeasures and surveillance equipment. This enhances the vehicle's survivability, combat capabilities, mobility, and overall performance. The upgrade and retrofit market focuses on prolonging the lifespan of existing vehicles, adapting them to modern threats and requirements without the need for entirely new platforms. This makes the process cost-effective and efficient, allowing for rapid adaptation to evolving security landscapes.

Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit Market Demand:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing need to enhance older defense vehicles to current warfare standards. In line with this, the demand for advanced armor and weaponry to protect against modern threats is also providing an impetus to the market. In addition to this, the implementation of new technologies to increase mobility, surveillance, and electronic warfare capabilities is boosting demand for upgrades and retrofits. Besides this, the growing emphasis on national security and military modernization programs across various countries is creating lucrative opportunities in the market. Also, the commitment to maintaining technological superiority and readiness by defense forces is impacting the market positively. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include the trend towards utilizing existing resources efficiently, the strategic focus on survivability and flexibility in combat scenarios, and ongoing research and development (R&D) activities to innovate and enhance armored vehicle capabilities.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:



AM General

FNSS Savunma Sistemleri

MKU

Oshkosh Defense

Sabiex International

BAE Systems

Diehl Defence

Elbit Systems

General Dynamics

Palbam

Rheinmetall Thales Group

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Vehicle Type:



Armored Personnel Carrier (APC)

Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV)

Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP)

Main Battle Tank (MBT) Others



Breakup by Design:



Wheeled Armored Vehicles Tracked Armored Vehicles

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

