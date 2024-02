Ishan Technologies And Versa Networks Unite To Revolutionize Network Security In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 29th February 2024: Ishan Technologies, a Pan-India ICT services provider, has entered into a strategic partnership with Versa Networks, the global leader in AI/ML-powered Unified Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), to launch innovative managed SASE services in India. The collaboration aims to help organizations across sectors increase network security and performance.



The unique proposition of this joint initiative is Ishan's commitment to delivering SASE services directly from instances hosted in Ishan DC1 at Mumbai. This strategic approach is poised to redefine standards in service delivery, promising unparalleled advantages to customers while reinforcing its dedication to optimizing stringent SLAs.



With an established expertise in network services, system integration, data centre, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings, Ishan Technologies is well-positioned to integrate Versaâ€TMs globally acclaimed SASE solution. This integration enables Ishan to provide customers with a seamless experience, consolidating service agreements and expanding its portfolio in the SASE domain.



In the evolving digital landscape, traditional security measures prove insufficient for the dynamics of cloud storage and ubiquitous mobility. Ishan and Versa jointly address this challenge by bringing security controls closer to the edge, ensuring robust protection and unfettered access for organizational assets.



Ishanâ€TMs Managed SASE Service, powered by Versa is designed to meet the diverse needs of enterprise users, ensuring secure and scalable access to applications and data, regardless of user location or device. The term "managed" signifies the convenience of on-demand services, eliminating the need for lengthy deployment processes and maintenance hassles associated with traditional SASE infrastructure.



Versa, a recognized leader in the SASE space by Gartner, brings its market-leading technologies to enhance Ishan's comprehensive security portfolio. This collaboration offers a new managed secure networking solution, combining SASE and 24x7 monitoring services, to facilitate the digital transformation of enterprise clients across India.



Pinkesh Kotecha, Chairman and Managing Director of Ishan Technologies, said, "Being recognized as Versaâ€TMs inaugural SASE Managed Services has opened a crucial avenue for Ishan Technologies. We understand the challenges posed by the surge in cyber-attacks in India across sectors and our collaboration positions us to provide our customers with scalable and robust solutions. This ensures a cybersecurity framework that safeguards businesses in the digital realm. Looking forward, we envisage cybersecurity in India as a strategic catalyst, propelling growth and fostering innovation.”



Kumar Mehta, Co-Founder and CDO of Versa Networks, added, "Ishanâ€TMs technical expertise, commitment to innovation, and localized capabilities make them an ideal partner for Versa as we continue to expand our global footprint. Our combined strengths in managed services, networking, security, and cloud solutions will provide customers with more comprehensive and powerful ways to address their network security and access challenges."



The partnership between Ishan and Versa heralds a new era of cybersecurity excellence, empowering enterprises to navigate the digital landscape with confidence and resilience.





About Ishan Technologies:



Ishan Technologies is a leading ICT group, based in Ahmedabad, that has grown to become a prominent national enterprise with a strong Pan-India presence. From simplified technology solutions to reliable and secure network solutions, Ishan Technologies has carved a niche for itself. Our diversified presence in Retail, Enterprise, Government Institutions with ISP and SI Capability enables us to put in Unique Positioning. Ishan Technologies is CMMI Level 3 apprised by KPMG.



About Versa Networks:



Versa Networks, the leader in single-vendor Unified SASE platforms, delivers AI/ML-powered SSE and SD-WAN solutions. The platform provides networking and security with true multitenancy, and sophisticated analytics via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both to meet SASE requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and service providers. Thousands of customers globally, with hundreds of thousands of sites and millions of users, trust Versa with their mission critical networks and security. Versa is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, BlackRock, Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Capital, RPS Ventures, and Triangle Peak Partners.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Manasi Pawar

Email :...