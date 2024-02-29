PM Modi Allocates Rs 825 Crore Revolving Fund To Women Shgs In Maharashtra

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 29 (KNN) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allocated Rs 825 crore of Revolving Fund to 5.5 lakh women Self Help Groups (SHGs) across Maharashtra.

This additional funding supplements the Revolving fund provided by the Government of India under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM).

Revolving Fund (RF) is provided to SHGs to facilitate rotational lending within the groups, thereby promoting women-led micro-enterprises at the village level and enhancing the annual income of poor households.

In addition to this significant initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and dedicated multiple development projects related to rail, road, and irrigation worth more than Rs 4900 crores at Yavatmal in Maharashtra, on Wednesday.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi initiated the distribution of 1 crore Ayushman cards across Maharashtra and launched the Modi Awaas Gharkul Yojana for OBC category beneficiaries.

He also flagged off two train services and inaugurated the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay in Yavatmal city.

The event witnessed a large gathering of farmers from all over the country.

