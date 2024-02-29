Kedarnath To Trimbakeshwar-7 Popular Lord Shiva Temples In India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Lord Shiva, one of Hinduism's powerful Gods, is worshipped in innumerable temples throughout India. Here are seven well-known Shiva temples, each with unique architectural and spiritual significance.





One of the twelve Jyotirlingas, located on the Srisailam hill in the Nallamala forest range.

Also known as the Golden Temple, it is one of the most revered temples dedicated to Shiva. It is one of the revered temples and is believed to be one of the twelve Jyotirlingas.



Situated in the Himalayas, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, and associated with the Pandavas of Mahabharata. The temple is open only for 6 months due to extreme weather conditions.

Rebuilt several times, stands as a symbol of resilience and faith, located on the western coast of Gujarat.

UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its grandeur, located in Thanjavur and built by the Chola emperor Rajaraja I.

Famous for its huge lingam and millions of smaller lingams spread across the temple premises, located in Kammasandra village, Kolar district.

The cave temple houses an ice stalagmite believed to be a manifestation of Shiva. The Amarnath Yatra, an annual pilgrimage to this temple, attracts thousands of devotees yearly.