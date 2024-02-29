WPL 2024: UP Warriorz Alyssa Healy Tackles Pitch Invader During Clash Against MI; WATCH Viral Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) During the WPL 2024 match between UP Warriorz (UPW) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, February 28, UPW captain Alyssa Healy took down a pitch invader. The intrusion occurred on the penultimate delivery of the first innings when MI was at the crease, causing a brief interruption in play.

As the intruder attempted to sprint across the field, evading security staff, Healy intervened, slowing him down with a powerful tackle. This action facilitated the security personnel in promptly escorting the intruder off the field, allowing the game to resume. For images capturing the incident, refer to the X posts below.