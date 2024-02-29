Husband Arrested For Wife’S Murder In J&K’S Kupwara

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 29 (IANS) A husband was arrested on Thursday for killing his wife in J&K's Kupwara district.
Police said that a 40-year old husband was arrested in Handwara tehsil of Kupwara district today for murdering his wife.
“The accused, Muhammad Maqbool Mir (40) had an argument with his wife resulting in a fight during which he murdered her,” police said.
Police said that the victim's body has been sent for medico-legal formalities.
MENAFN29022024000231011071ID1107915184
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.