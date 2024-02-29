US, France Lose Their Status Of Mediators

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The U.S. and France have lost the status of mediators in
unilateral statements, Azernews reports, citing
Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Center for Analysis of
International Relations.
In his statement, the chairman of the Center noted that for 30
years Azerbaijani territories were under occupation, the European
Union (EU) did not send any missions to the border, did not make
any statements, and now the EU has sent a mission to the
border.
"This clearly shows that they had given de facto consent to
Armenia's aggressive policy. There is now an alleged threat to
Armenia and they are standing with [Armenia]. We do not accept this
policy," the Chairman said.
Farid Shafiyev emphasized that in the second half of 2023 there
was a biased position towards Azerbaijan on the part of the US,
France and even the office of the EU Council President Charles
Michel:
" As a result, they lost the status of mediators with unilateral
statements. But we are not isolating ourselves from the West.
Simply put, we see the meeting places as venues. For example,
today's meeting is in Berlin, and we see this city as a venue. Here
we are not talking about German mediation. After that, the
negotiations will be without mediators."
MENAFN29022024000195011045ID1107915058
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.