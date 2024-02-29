               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Discussions Between Azerbaijani And Armenian Fms To Continue Today


2/29/2024 1:09:34 AM

Discussions between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Berlin will continue today, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry.

It should be noted that on February 28, the next round of negotiations on the draft "Bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations" started between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The talks continued after a trilateral meeting in Berlin with the participation of the German Foreign Minister.

