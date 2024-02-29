Discussions Between Azerbaijani And Armenian Fms To Continue Today

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Discussions between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and
Armenia in Berlin will continue today, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry.
It should be noted that on February 28, the next round of
negotiations on the draft "Bilateral Agreement on Peace and
Establishment of Interstate Relations" started between the Foreign
Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia.
The talks continued after a trilateral meeting in Berlin with
the participation of the German Foreign Minister.
