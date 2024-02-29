Mild Weather To Prevail Across Jordan Until Sunday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 29 (Petra) - Pleasant weather conditions across most regions of the kingdom are expected to prevail until Sunday, according to forecasts from the Jordan Meteorological Department.On Thursday, temperatures are expected to be mild in most areas, with relatively warmer conditions in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Cloud cover is anticipated at higher elevations, accompanied by moderate southeast winds intermittently increasing in speed.Looking ahead to Friday, temperatures are forecast to rise slightly, ushering in mild weather across most regions and warmer conditions persisting in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds are expected at higher altitudes with southeast winds maintaining a moderate speed, occasionally stirring up dust in desert regions.Saturday's weather is projected to maintain its mild character across the majority of the kingdom, with relatively warmer conditions persisting in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Some clouds are expected at lower altitudes in the north and central regions, while west winds of moderate speed may intermittently cause dusty conditions in desert areas.The weather department provided temperature ranges for various regions: East Amman (17-5 C), West Amman (15-3 C), northern highlands (13-3 C), Shara highlands (15-2 C), desert areas (20-5 C), plains areas (18-5 C), northern Jordan Valley (25-11 C), southern Jordan Valley (27-13 C), Dead Sea (25-12 C), and the Gulf of Aqaba (26-13 C).