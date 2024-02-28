Tiger Shroff Speaks About His Struggle With Anxiety

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 29 (IANS) Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', appeared on the sixth season of the streaming chat show 'No Filter Neha' where he revealed that he battled anxiety during the outdoor shoot of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

He told the host Neha Dhupia that he has got a fear of flying.

He narrated his scary experience when he was travelling on a flight to shoot a sequence of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' when he experienced the "worst turbulence".

He said, "I get these anxiety attacks every now and then. Recently they've started recurring. I've got this strange fear flying. I think it was during 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', we had to go for an outdoor and we went on this flight, which sort of had the worst turbulence and it went on for about two hours constantly. So it was just two hours of constant swaying, and my whole life flashed in front of me."

'No Filter Neha' season 6, is available on JioTV and JioTV+ with new episodes dropping every Thursday.