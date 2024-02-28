Japan Sending Equipment To Ukraine To Operate Reclamation Systems

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of grant assistance, with the support of the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has started the supply of modern equipment required for the operation of reclamation systems.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Agency for Land Reclamation, Fisheries and Food Programs on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

On February 27, 2024, water treatment enterprises of the Ukrainian State Agency for Land Reclamation, Fisheries and Food Programs received the first gifts from the Japanese side: two Komatsu modern universal loader excavators.

“This equipment is intended to significantly improve the efficiency of repair and maintenance works in the state-owned reclamation infrastructure objects of Ukraine,” the report states.

Generally, the above grant assistance provides for the supply of more than 90 modern equipment units from leading Japanese and global manufacturers for water treatment enterprises of the Ukrainian State Agency for Land Reclamation, Fisheries and Food Programs, namely excavators, tractors, bulldozers, cranes, sweepers, tow cars, mowers, dredgers, etc.

A reminder that, in November 2023, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) re-opened its office in Kyiv. JICA is implementing more than $1.1 billion worth of projects in Ukraine as part of the aid promised by the Japanese government. The agency has already provided generators and technological assistance with demining efforts.

Photo: Ukrainian State Agency for Land Reclamation, Fisheries and Food Programs