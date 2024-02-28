Ukraine's 3Rd Assault Brigade Knocks Russians Out Of Krasnohorivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, Ukraine's Armed Forces, pushed Russian invasion unots from Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region, inflicting massive losses on the enemy and regaining control of the settlement.

That's according to the brigade's press service , Ukrinform reports.

Earlier, Russian invaders attacked the south-eastern part of Krasnohorivka and entered the town.

In order not to allow the Russians to gain a foothold in the area, units of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade alongside fighters from the 1st and 2nd Assault Battalions executed a combat operation to clear the settlement of enemy forces.

update: 79 combat clashes along Ukraine's frontline

"The enemy had managed to quickly prepare for a long defense but, despite their resistance and fierce fighting, the brigade's assault groups inflicted irreparable losses on the enemy - about 100 invaders were either killed or wounded," the brigade reported.

It is also noted that the Russians refused to surrender so they were liquidated inside the buildings they had captured.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army, operating with aerial support, tried 25 times to break through Ukraine's defenses in the Novopavlivka direction. Ukraine's forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine areas of Donetsk region.