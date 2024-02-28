Russia Poses Threat To All States Once Influenced By USSR - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that Russia poses a threat to all states that were once under the influence of the Soviet Union.

The head of the Ukrainian state said this after the Ukraine - Southeastern Europe Summit at a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, reports Ukrinform.

"Russia draws conclusions from the mistakes it made on the territory of Ukraine. And they will destabilize the situation in the West if they are given a break, if they are offered the opportunity to survive their aggression against us. They will then influence those countries where they can immediately receive the effect of success, which implies smaller nations. Therefore, I am sure that the Baltic states, Moldova, and the Balkan states, everywhere where the Soviet Union had its presence, are under threat," Zelensky emphasized.

According to him, today it is extremely important to support Ukraine as much as possible, not to allow pauses in the supply of weapons, and to preserve unity.

"The fact that we are sitting together at the same table today states that have different historical examples of relations, being together today is definitely a way to security, a way to peace, to solving any problems. This is not the way toward going to war. And for many, such meetings can be quite complicated due to certain circumstances. But we should not pay attention to any provocations because they definitely divide us," Zelensky emphasized.

According to him, Russia will do everything possible to destabilize the situation because it failed to engulf Ukraine thanks to the unity of the West and the support from its partners.

"And now we must not pause, but strengthen Ukraine. Because Russia will definitely not stop there," Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, arrived in Albania to participate in the Ukraine - Southeastern Europe Summit.

Before the summit, Zelensky met with the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama to discuss the possibilities of joint arms production and signing a security agreement, as well as to sign the Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation between Ukraine and the Republic of Albania.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine