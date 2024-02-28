Erdogan Again Offers Ukraine And Russia Peace Talks In Turkey

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Turkey supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, stands for a just and lasting solution to the war in Ukraine, and is ready to host "peace talks" between Russia and Ukraine again.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this in a video address to the participants of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit, Ukrinform reports, citing the Anadolu Agency .

"Türkiye's support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity is well known to all. We are also making every effort to protect the rights and interests of our Crimean Tatar compatriots," Erdogan said.

According to him, diplomacy and dialogue should be given a chance for a "just and lasting solution" to the war in Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

"I'm of the opinion that joint efforts should be initiated, at least on determining general parameters of peace," he added.

President Erdogan said that Turkey "in principle" supports Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's 10-step Peace Formula and is ready to contribute to the "rapid recovery and reconstruction" of the war-torn country.

Erdogan recalled that Turkey has taken a leadership role in efforts related to the food security aspect.

"The Black Sea Grain Initiative, established and which played a critical role through our efforts, also maintains its place on our agenda," he added.

Erdogan also emphasized the need to introduce security rules in the Black Sea, and that Ankara is negotiating a new UN-backed resolution on security commitments.

As Ukrinform reported, Turkey organized and hosted a meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine in the Mediterranean city of Antalya in March 2022. Subsequently, a meeting of the negotiating teams took place in Istanbul. The Black Sea Grain Agreement was signed in July 2022.

