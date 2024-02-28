Albania To Deploy Embassy In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Albania intends to open an embassy in Kyiv“soon”.

That's according to Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine, who reported the news via X following negotiations with his Albanian counterpart, Igli Hassani, Ukrinform saw.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy wrote that during his first visit to Albania, he and Hasani identified ways to strengthen defense cooperation with a special emphasis on artillery ammunition.

"Albania plans to open its embassy in Kyiv soon. I greatly appreciate this decision, which will significantly boost our bilateral ties," Kuleba wrote.



He thanked Albania for its firm support and solidarity with Ukraine, as well as its willingness to join the Core Group for the establishment of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama signed in Tirana an agreement on friendship and cooperation between the two countries.