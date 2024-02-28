Rajinikanth Signs Sajid Nadiadwal's Film, Bollywood Films Of Thalaiva

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Tuesday, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala announced his collaboration with south superstar Rajinikanth, for a feature film.
Bollywood movies of Thalaiva
On Tuesday, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala announced his collaboration with south superstar Rajinikanth, for a feature film.
This action-packed drama starred Rajinikanth alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. The film was a huge success at the box office.
Rajinikanth portrayed the character of Tiger, a benevolent gangster, in this multi-starrer hit film featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, and Kimi Katkar.
In this comedy-drama, Rajinikanth shared the screen with Sridevi in a story about twin sisters separated at birth. The film was a commercial success and received critical acclaim.
Rajinikanth plays a compassionate man who becomes a father figure to a young boy in this emotional drama. The film was well-received by audiences and critics alike.
Rajinikanth starred in this action-packed film where he seeks revenge against his adversaries. The movie, featuring an ensemble cast, was a box-office hit.
