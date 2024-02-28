Azercell Continues To Enrich Digital Content In Azerbaijani

(MENAFN- AzerNews) New audio-books in the Azerbaijani language have
been added to "Litres"
Azercell has added 150 new audio-books developed specifically in
the Azerbaijani language to the international electronic library
application "Litres". With this addition, the number of e-book
collections in "Litres" in Azerbaijani language has surpassed
2,700.
"Litres", which combines over 200,000 audio and e-books in
various languages, is the leader of the licensed electronic books
market. Alongside exclusive content created by the leading mobile
operator, Azercell offers bestsellers, classics, and literature in
various foreign languages at discounted prices to its subscribers
in this library.
As part of the digital library project to promote cultural
heritage and literary content in Azerbaijani, "Azercell Telekom"
LLC has provided readers with such works as Imadeddin Nasimi's
poetry, over 100 works of Nizami Ganjavi, 10 volumes of the
"Koroglu" epic, various scientific studies on the history of
Karabakh, and samples of prose and poetry by Karabakh writers in
audio and electronic book formats.
Since 2017, within the framework of its Corporate Social
Responsibility strategy, "Azercell Telekom" has been contributing
to the preservation and enrichment of cultural heritage of
Azerbaijan by implementing digital libraries and the "Audiobook"
project, playing a significant role in the publication and
recognition of Azerbaijani digital content in both native and
various world languages. Books prepared within the framework of
this long-term projects can be accessed through "Litres",
"Bookmate", and Azercell's Youtube channel.
For more information about Azercell's e-library applications,
please follow this link:
