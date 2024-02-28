(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) J.D. Birla Institute hosted its Graduation Congregational Ceremony 2024

Kolkata, 27TH February 2024: J.D. Birla Institute, a unit of Vidya Mandir Society, affiliated to Jadavpur University hosted its Graduation Congregational Ceremony 2024 for students of batch 2020-2023 (UG) and 2021-2023 (PG) at Vidya Mandir Auditorium, Kolkata, on February 24. JDBI proudly awarded degrees to 456 graduates across various disciplines. Among the degrees conferred were M.Sc, M.Com, Post Graduate Diploma in Dietetics and Applied Nutrition (PGDDAN), B.Sc, Band BBA.

The ceremony was graced by Chief Guest, Dr. Amith Singhee, Director - IBM Research India and CTO - IBM India / South Asia along with esteemed dignitaries including, Prof. Amitava Datta, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Jadavpur University, Dr. Snehamanju Basu, Registrar, Jadavpur University and Secretary General of Vidya Mandir Society - Major General V N Chaturvedi. Additionally present were Dr. Deepali Singhee, Principal of the Institute, Dr. Tapobrata Ray and Dr. Sraboni Dutta, Professors of the institute among others.

At the Graduation Congregational Ceremony 2024, J.D. Birla Institute honored top achievers with University Gold Medals and Sushila Devi Memorial Medals, recognizing their outstanding academic prowess and contributions.





