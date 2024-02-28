Sachin Tendulkar Praises J&K, PM Modi Says Let's Build A Developed India

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's admiration of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday drew concurring praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said his visit to the Union Territory has two important takeaways for the youth.
Tendulkar posted a short highlight of his visit to the region and said it will remain a beautiful experience etched in his memory.
ADVERTISEMENT
“There was snow all around but we felt warm because of people's exceptional hospitality. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there is so much to see in our nation. Couldn't agree more, especially after this trip,” he said.
He added,“The Kashmir Willow bats are great examples of 'Make in India, Make for the World.' They have travelled across the globe, and now I recommend people across the globe, and India, to come and experience Jammu & Kashmir, one of the several jewels of @incredibleindia.”
Modi responded,“This is wonderful to see! Sachin Tendulkar's lovely Jammu and Kashmir visit has two important takeaways for our youth: One – to discover different parts of Incredible India. Two- the importance of 'Make in India.' Together, let's build a Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat!”. Read Also Sachin Tendulkar Meets J&K Para Cricket Team Captain; Calls Him A 'Real Hero, An Inspiration' Video: Cricket Icon Sachin Tendulkar Meets Kashmir Para Cricketer Amir Lone During His Srinagar Visit
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN28022024000215011059ID1107911257
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.