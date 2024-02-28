Procession Of Suvs Takes Place, Organised By AAF And Avtolux Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
With the organization of Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF)
and Avtolux Azerbaijan, a procession of Land Rover Range Rover
off-road vehicles has been held on the Baku-Gusar-Laza route.
The march, which started at Heydar Aliyev Centre, ended in Gusar
district, Azernews reports.
After the march, an entertainment program was organised for the
event participants, and certificates and gifts were presented on
behalf of the organisers.
MENAFN28022024000195011045ID1107911216
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.