               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Procession Of Suvs Takes Place, Organised By AAF And Avtolux Azerbaijan


2/28/2024 8:11:26 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

With the organization of Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) and Avtolux Azerbaijan, a procession of Land Rover Range Rover off-road vehicles has been held on the Baku-Gusar-Laza route.

The march, which started at Heydar Aliyev Centre, ended in Gusar district, Azernews reports.

After the march, an entertainment program was organised for the event participants, and certificates and gifts were presented on behalf of the organisers.



MENAFN28022024000195011045ID1107911216

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search