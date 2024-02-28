Zelensky Proposes Holding Of Ukrainian-Balkan Defense Industry Forum

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed that the leaders of Southeast Europe combine their defense production capacities and hold a Ukrainian-Balkan defense industry forum in Kyiv or one of the region's capitals.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, he said this at the opening of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in the Albanian capital on Wednesday.

Zelensky emphasized that after February 24, 2022, Ukrainians proved that it is possible to withstand and defeat even an enemy that seemed to be one of the strongest in the world.

The Ukrainian leader stated that nations could succeed in defense through cooperation and resilience. Therefore, Zelensky proposed holding a Ukrainian-Balkan defense industry forum in Kyiv or one of the region's capitals to develop joint defense production.

He noted that there are currently about 500 defense companies operating in Ukraine in various fields.

In his speech, Zelensky emphasized the importance of maintaining cooperation in the Black Sea and Danube regions to ensure food security.

He also stressed the need to continue developing good neighborly relations in logistics and infrastructure, trade and energy relations, and politics. Additionally, Zelensky called for efforts to counter Russian disinformation and attempts to destabilize political systems.

As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Tirana, the capital of Albania, to participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit.