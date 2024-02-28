JVA, JICA Talk Joint Water Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb.28 (Petra) -Secretary-General of Jordan Valley Authority (JVA), Hisham Haisa, and Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Takahiro Suzuki, on Wednesday discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation in the field of implementing water projects.Haisa said Jordan's water sector is operating with "all its capabilities" to overcome current imbalances as a result of the increased pressure on water sources.Haisa added that this effort aims to find "effective" solutions, ensure citizens and farmers meet their needs, and raise efficiency of supply in cooperation with a number of friends and donors, including JICA.Additionally, he expressed appreciation to Japanese government, its donor institutions, and JICA for providing aid, grants, and loans over the past few years for Jordan's water and irrigation projects.He also stressed that support to Jordan's water sector would "clearly" contribute to create a "qualitative" shift in water services and meet farmers' needs.For his part, Suzuki said JICA is interested in providing all forms of support to the Kingdom's water sector, especially through its investment arm, expressing satisfaction with the Jordanian-Japanese cooperation and Japanese government's keenness to enable Jordan to face "exceptional" circumstances.He stressed that JICA has additional plans and projects aimed to provide assistance to Jordan, especially in the field of developing water services and irrigation projects, as the Kingdom is a "distinguished" model in managing its scarce water resources with "high" efficiency.