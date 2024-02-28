Workshop Explores Legislation, Drafting Improvement In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 28 (Petra) - The Legal Department of the Prime Ministry, in collaboration with the Legislation and Opinion Bureau, hosted a workshop on Wednesday focusing on law drafting and enhancing legislative drafting in Jordan. The event highlighted the significance of adopting international standards for effective legislative planning.The objective was to underscore the responsibilities of government entities, the Prime Ministry, and the Legislation and Opinion Bureau in establishing the stages and standards while providing guidance and oversight for legal drafting. This ensures the quality and efficacy of law drafting based on evidence-based approaches.Minister of State for Legal Affairs, Nancy Namrouqa, emphasized the workshop's importance in continually improving legislative drafting to keep pace with evolving dynamics. Enhancing drafting quality contributes to legislative stability, a critical goal for ensuring operational fluidity across various sectors.Namrouqa stressed the need to build upon the state's achievements and strengthen cooperation with Parliament, aligning with constitutional principles.The workshop, she noted, aligns with comprehensive modernization efforts led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, spanning political, economic, and public sector domains.Fayyad Qudah, head of the Legislation and Opinion Bureau, highlighted the workshop's aim to enhance the skills of bureau personnel, fostering efficiency and specialized knowledge in legislative affairs.He underscored the societal importance of legislation in governing behavior and managing societal interests.Qudah called for adhering to objective and formal rules during drafting, respecting the country's legal framework and ensuring legislation serves justice.He underlined the bureau's pivotal role in drafting legislation, highlighting the importance of clear documentation of drafting principles.Bagrat Tunyan, Representative of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development's SIGMA initiative, affirmed the workshop's goal of providing support and achieving desired objectives.He highlighted that SIGMA's focus on governmental administration and public sector reform aligns with addressing challenges in legislation and regulations.He noted that Sigma engages experts and consultants who are government employees from European Union countries, possessing extensive experience in legislation and its evolution.He expressed anticipation that the workshop would provide insight into the challenges confronting stakeholders in this domain.The workshop explored European international experiences and standards in legislative planning and quality control, offering valuable insights for Jordanian stakeholders.