Vertical Farming Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Latest Trends, Outlook & Report 2024-2032

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Vertical Farming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032 ” provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including vertical farming market report . The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market.
The global vertical farming market size reached US$ 5.6 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 33.3 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 21.41% during 2024-2032 .
Vertical Farming Market Overview:
Vertical farming is a revolutionary agricultural practice that involves cultivating crops in vertically stacked layers, often in controlled environments, including warehouses, buildings, or shipping containers. This innovative method employs advanced technologies such as hydroponics, aeroponics, and LED lighting systems to create optimal growing conditions for a wide range of crops, from leafy greens to herbs and even some fruits.
Vertical farms come in various designs, including tower systems, shelves, and racks, each tailored to maximize space utilization and crop yield. This approach to agriculture offers numerous advantages, including year-round production, reduced reliance on traditional arable land, and efficient resource usage. The controlled environment minimizes the need for pesticides and herbicides while significantly decreasing water consumption. It is at the forefront of sustainable agriculture, addressing the challenges of food security and resource scarcity in an increasingly urbanized world.
Global Vertical Farming Market Trends:
The global vertical farming market is majorly driven by the escalating need for sustainable and efficient food production in densely populated urban areas. Along with this, vertical farming's ability to grow crops in close proximity to consumers reduces transportation costs and carbon emissions, aligning with the global encouragement for environmentally friendly practices is impacting the market.
In addition, advancements in vertical farming technologies, such as AI-controlled climate systems and vertical stacking innovations, are enhancing productivity and crop quality. Moreover, the growing consumer demand for fresh, locally sourced produce year-round is another key driver, prompting investments in vertical farming infrastructure. Furthermore, the integration of vertical farming into urban planning, including vertical farms in skyscrapers and commercial buildings, is creating a positive market outlook.
Top Vertical Farming Companies Worldwide:
AeroFarms Agrilution Systems GmbH AmHydro Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd Freight Farms Inc. Gronska Stadsodling Heliospectra AB Jones Food Company Limited Koninklijke Philips N.V. OSRAM GmbH (ams-OSRAM AG) Signify N.V. Urban Crop Solutions Vertical Farm Systems Pty Ltd
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Component:
Irrigation Component Lighting Sensor Climate Control Building Material Others
Breakup by Structure:
Building-based Vertical Farms Container-based Vertical Farms
Breakup by Growth Mechanism:
Hydroponics Aeroponics Aquaponics
Breakup by Application:
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada) Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
