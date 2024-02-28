Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size, Share, Top Companies, Analysis & Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's latest research report, titled“ Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including intelligent virtual assistant market report . The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market.

The global intelligent virtual assistant market size reached US$ 10.6 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 99.9 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 27.4% during 2024-2032 .

Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Overview:

An intelligent virtual assistant (IVA) is an artificial intelligence (AI) program that provides automated customer support or assistance to users via chat, voice, or other digital interfaces. It relies on machine learning algorithms and natural language processing (NLP) to understand user queries and respond with relevant and helpful information or actions. It is designed to provide a more personalized and efficient customer experience by reducing the need for human intervention and providing 24/7 support. In addition, it is used to perform a variety of tasks, such as answering frequently asked questions, helping customers troubleshoot issues, scheduling appointments, and placing orders.

Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) technologies. In addition, the escalating demand for round-the-clock customer support is escalating the demand for IVAs to provide 24/7 support without incurring additional costs. Besides this, with the growth of e-commerce and online businesses, IVAs are being used to provide personalized shopping experiences, assist with customer inquiries, and automate order processing. This, coupled with the increasing investment in research and development (R&D) activities by key players for introducing advanced products, is also contributing to market growth. Moreover, the rising popularity of voice assistants such as Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant is also creating a favorable market outlook across the globe.

Top Companies in Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Industry:



Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Alphabet, Inc

Apple, Inc

Amazon.com Inc

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Baidu, Inc

BlackBerry Ltd Inbenta Technologies, Inc

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:



Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Travel

Retail

Government

Education Others

Breakup by Product:



Chatbots IVA Smart Speakers

Breakup by Type:



Rule-Based Conversational AI Based

Breakup by Technology:



Text-Based

Text-to-speech Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR)

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

