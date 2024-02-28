Power Cutter Market Size, Trends, Industry Overview, Key Players, Analysis And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Power Cutter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032, ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global power cutter market size, share, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the power cutter market ?

The global power cutter market size reached US$ 6.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.74% during 2024-2032.



A power cutter is a heavy-duty cutting tool often used in construction, demolition, and rescue operations. It is designed to slice through materials like concrete, metal, bricks, and wood with precision and ease. Power cutters are typically powered by electricity, gasoline, or hydraulics, and they come in various forms including handheld units, table-mounted saws, or walk-behind models. The most common handheld version, often referred to as a cutoff saw or a concrete saw, is equipped with a round abrasive or diamond blade. These tools offer significant time savings and increased productivity over manual cutting methods. Safety features are integral to their design due to the potential hazards associated with their operation.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the power cutter industry?

The increasing number of construction projects, including residential, commercial, and infrastructure development, represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. The rise in home improvement and renovation projects, due to the shift towards work-from-home arrangements, is further boosting the use of power cutters for remodeling. Innovations in battery technology and the advent of cordless power cutters are making these tools more portable and convenient, which is appealing to a wider range of users from professional contractors to DIY enthusiasts. Aging infrastructure requires maintenance and rehabilitation, which often necessitates precise cutting tools like power cutters. Power cutters are vital in emergency rescue operations to cut through debris quickly and efficiently, which aids in the extraction and rescue of trapped individuals. Urbanization trends, particularly in emerging economies, are leading to increased investment in infrastructure, which is boosting the need for power tools, including power cutters. Stricter enforcement of health and safety regulations encourages the adoption of advanced power-cutting tools that offer enhanced safety features and ergonomics which is facilitating the growth of the market across the globe.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Market Breakup by Power Type:



Gas-powered

Battery-powered

Electric-powered

Pneumatic-powered Hydraulic powered

Market Breakup by Cutter Type:



Ring Cutter Chain Cutter

Market Breakup by End User:



Industrial

Residential Commercial

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



Hilti Corporation

Husqvarna Group

Makita Corporation

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. STIHL Incorporated

