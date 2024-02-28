Pak Zindabad Slogan At Congress MP's Celebration: FIR Lodged, FSL To Check Raw Footage, Says Karnataka HM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tensions ran high in Karnataka Vidhana Soudha as accusations surfaced regarding the chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans during a recent session. The incident has sparked widespread debate, with conflicting reports emerging about the identity of the individuals involved and the nature of the slogans shouted. The incident has ignited a flurry of accusations and counter-accusations, leaving both lawmakers and citizens bewildered.

According to reports, the controversy unfolded during a session when slogans reverberated through the chambers. Among them were chants of "Naseer Saab Zindabad," which seemed innocuous at first glance. However, amidst the cacophony, the unmistakable phrase "Pakistan Zindabad" echoed, sending shockwaves through the assembly.

The incident has since become a focal point of heated debate, with questions about the intentions behind the slogans and the identities of those responsible. Speculation abounds regarding whether the chanting was premeditated or a spontaneous outburst. Home Minister Parameshwar addressed the issue, vowing to investigate the matter thoroughly. He emphasized the need to scrutinize video footage from various sources, including police recordings and CCTV cameras within Vidhana Soudha, to ascertain the truth behind the incident.

"We take such matters very seriously," stated Parameshwar, emphasizing the government's commitment to upholding the law and preserving the sanctity of the legislative process. He assured that legal action would be taken against anyone found guilty of espousing sentiments in favour of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated both inside and outside the assembly, with members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staging protests to demand accountability. However, Parameshwar urged restraint, emphasizing the importance of addressing grievances within the confines of the legal framework.

Amidst the turmoil, Naseer Hussain, who won the Rajya Sabha election, refuted allegations of wrongdoing and accused journalists of unfair treatment. He maintained that he had not engaged in any inflammatory behaviour and called for a fair assessment of the situation.