Memories Of Khojaly Genocide Victims Honored In Strasbourg

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the Council of Europe, within
the framework of the international information campaign "Justice
for Khojaly!" organised a commemorative event in Strasbourg
dedicated to the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Azernews reports.
The event was attended by representatives of diplomatic missions
to the Council of Europe, academic circles in Strasbourg, and the
local community, as well as the Azerbaijani Diaspora.
Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe,
Fakhreddin Ismayilov, informed the audience about the Khojaly
genocide and its victims, emphasising the importance of the
international information campaign "Justice for Khojaly!".
Then, laureates of various prestigious international
competitions - Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan Jeyla Seyidova and
talented young pianist Nazhanim Dadasheva performed works by famous
Azerbaijani and foreign composers.
MENAFN28022024000195011045ID1107909674
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.