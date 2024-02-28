               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Memories Of Khojaly Genocide Victims Honored In Strasbourg


2/28/2024 2:10:57 AM

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the Council of Europe, within the framework of the international information campaign "Justice for Khojaly!" organised a commemorative event in Strasbourg dedicated to the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by representatives of diplomatic missions to the Council of Europe, academic circles in Strasbourg, and the local community, as well as the Azerbaijani Diaspora.

Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe, Fakhreddin Ismayilov, informed the audience about the Khojaly genocide and its victims, emphasising the importance of the international information campaign "Justice for Khojaly!".

Then, laureates of various prestigious international competitions - Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan Jeyla Seyidova and talented young pianist Nazhanim Dadasheva performed works by famous Azerbaijani and foreign composers.

