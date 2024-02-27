Poland's Top Diplomat Warns U.S. Against Appeasing Aggressor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The policy of appeasing the aggressor may seem an“easier path” but it will break the U.S. and the allies, and Vladimir Putin will advance to NATO borders.

That's according to Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, who spoke at the Atlantic Council event in Washington, Ukrinform reports with reference to PAP .

Sikorski stressed that, although he is heads Polish diplomacy, he has his own reasons to see the United States remain a strong and confident power. He specified that he was talking about his spouse, who is a U.S. citizen (American journalist Anne Applebaum - Ed.), as well as his son who serves in the U.S. army.



“I realize that appeasement may seem like an easier path. But it's really a dead end. I fear that if America does not come together with Europe to enable a Ukrainian victory, our community of democracies will begin to disintegrate. Allies will start looking for other ways to ensure their security, and some of them will reach for the ultimate weapon,” Sikorski said.

He warned that, if Russia is not stopped in Ukraine, Putin will further advance toward the borders of NATO. However, he said, the good news is that Putin will only take such steps once he thinks he can“get away with it”. In Sikorski's opinion, the war in Ukraine is a“shocking moment” in world history.

“It is up to us to choose whether we want to shape history ourselves or let it be shaped by others in Mosccow, Tehran, Beijing. Defeating Putin is the right thing to do in the broadest sense of the word, it's morally grounded, strategically wise, militarily justified, and economically beneficial. This prevails over politics and is more important than partisanship,” Sikorski argued, once again calling on Congress to pass an aid package for Ukraine.

He noted that this package of assistance is, in fact, an investment in the U.S. industry, since 90% of funds will remain in the United States. In this context, he drew attention to a report by the American Enterprise Institute think tank that shows funds from the package will be supplied to arms manufacturers in 31 states, both those governed by the Democrats and those where the Republicans have power.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in February, the White House formally acknowledged that U.S. national security is facing a threat of an anti-satellite program developed in Russia. The U.S. administration assured that they closely monitor Russia's activities and perceive the situation very seriously.

Later, U.S. President Joe Biden said Russia posed no nuclear threat to America or other countries, and that U.S. intelligence had no confirmation that the Kremlin had made a decision to deploy the system in question.

Photo: PAP / PIOTR NOWAK