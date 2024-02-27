India, Thailand To Enhance Bilateral Cooperation In Defense, Trade, Health

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- India and Thailand on Tuesday agreed to strengthen mutual relationship after discussing bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual concern.

In a statement, India Ministry of External Affairs said that Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara who is in New Delhi on an official visit and reviewed progress in wide-ranging areas of bilateral cooperation.

"Defence and security, trade and investment, connectivity, science and technology, health, culture and people-to-people exchanges," were discussed during the meeting, the statement said.

They also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues and expressed commitment to further enhance cooperation in regional and multilateral platforms.

Both the ministers expressed their commitment towards strengthening India-Thailand partnership and reaffirmed their resolve for working together to advance the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.

An MoU in the field of academic collaboration in Ayurveda and Thai Traditional Medicine was also signed.

Deputy PM of Thailand also called on the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. (end)

