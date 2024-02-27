INDIA Bloc Has Accepted Defeat, Thus Abuses Me: PM

Addressing the valedictory of BJP state unit President K Annamalai's state-wide yatra in

Thiruvananthapuram , Modi took on the opposition and said that during the last 10 years, the Centre has given more funds to Tamil Nadu than in the past, apparently referring to the UPA period.

Chanting the 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' slogan and trying to drive home its message of development for all, the Prime Minister asserted,“When Modi works, he works for everyone.”

No INDIA bloc member speaks about development or education; they are only bothered about their families, Modi claimed.

He pointed out that former chief minister Late MGR did not practise dynasty politics and slammed the DMK's dynasty politics as an insult to Ramachandran - who is still remembered by the people of Tamil Nadu for his work.

MGR promoted people based on talent and not on the basis of family, he added.“If there was anyone after MGR, it was 'Amma' Jayalalithaa ji who gave her entire life for the people's welfare,” Modi said.

Criticising the opposition, he said those“looted Tamil Nadu for decades are now scared of the growing power of the BJP”.

“They want to save their power by lying, dividing people and making people fight amongst each other,” the Prime Minister further said.“But the people of Tamil Nadu are as intelligent as they are pure of heart. They know the truth, they know the reality.”

In a bid to strike a chord with the people of the state who did not send any BJP member to the current Lok Sabha, Modi said he has an emotional connect with Tamil Nadu and installed the 'sengol' in Parliament respecting the grand heritage of the country and the state as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Tuesday that the opposition, convinced it won't win the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, resorts to abusing him as it allegedly lacks a roadmap for the nation's progress.

Modi, speaking at the conclusion ceremony of the BJP state unit's padayatra at the Central Stadium here, urged Kerala's people to bless the saffron party with seats in double digits in the 2024 LS polls.

He further said the BJP never sees a state from the perspective of vote-bank.

He said it was his guarantee to make all possible efforts to realise the dreams and expectations of the people of Kerala.

The PM said it was 'Modiyude guarantee' (Modi's guarantee) to make India the third largest economy in the world as well as eradicate poverty and corruption from the country.

Attacking the Congress, Modi, in an apparent reference to the Gandhi family, said the track record of the grand old party shows how it managed to keep the country under the control of one family for decades.

“For them (Congress) the interests of that family are above that of all the other families in the country,” he alleged, adding that the Communists were now showing the same colours.

In a veiled reference to Rahul Gandhi, who represents Wayanad seat in Lok Sabha, Modi also said that the Communists were advising the Congress to keep its 'Yuvraj' (prince) out of Kerala.

Insisting that the BJP never sees a state from the perspective of a vote bank, Modi claimed that over the past 10 years, Kerala has benefited from development like other BJP-ruled states.

He said it was his guarantee to make all possible efforts to help the people of Kerala realise their dreams and expectations.

The PM said it was 'Modiyude guarantee' (Modi's guarantee) to make India the third-largest economy in the world as well as eradicate poverty and corruption from the country.

Apparently responding to Kerala's CPI(M)-led Left government's allegations that the state was discriminated against by the Centre, Modi said the BJP has never seen any Indian state from the perspective of a vote bank.

“Even when the BJP was not strong in Kerala, even then we worked day in and day out to empower Kerala. Over the past 10 years, the benefits of development have been reaped by Kerala as much as by the BJP-ruled states,” the Prime Minister said.

He said despite the“constant non-cooperation by the state government, Kerala has still remained our priority.”

Recounting the steps taken by the Centre for the development of Kerala, Modi said the BJP government connected the world with India's traditional knowledge of Ayurveda. Forty thousand farmers of Kerala have received direct financial assistance through the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, and over 50 lakh MUDRA loans have been disbursed in the state to help young entrepreneurs.

He also said works are being done for new-generation infrastructure projects in Kerala.

“The people of Kerala have a new enthusiasm. The 'hope' that emerged in the hearts of the people of Kerala in 2019 has now become their 'faith' in 2024. In 2019, the BJP-led NDA received votes in double digits in Kerala. It seems like in 2024, Kerala has decided to give 'seats' in double digits,” Modi said.

He said what is going to happen a few months later is not a secret anymore.

“In 2019, the talk of the town was 'Fir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkaar'; In 2024, the talk of the town was 'Abki Baar, 400 Paar'.

He said everyone is talking about the third term of the Modi government.

“In our third term, India is set to become the world's third-largest economy. This is Modi Ki Guarantee. In our third term, our fight against corruption is going to be more defined,” he said.

Alleging that the LDF and the UDF rule did not do anything for the education system in Kerala, Modi said everyone knows about the struggle faced by the students of the poor and the middle class of the state while pursuing higher education.

“Our third term will work on the development of educational institutions in Kerala. This will pave the way for opportunities for students hailing from poor and middle-class families,” he said.

“We live by one mantra-'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'. For us, every community, caste, and region is important. We have worked for the progress of every citizen. In our third term too, we will work with the same intentions,” he added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now