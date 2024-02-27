Greece Supports Efforts For Peace Treaty Between Armenia-Azerbaijan: PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Athens, Feb 28 (IANS) Greece supports all diplomatic efforts for a viable peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said here.

"We always stand with international law, we are committed to respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries. We believe in the strength of dialogue to resolve differences," he said on Tuesday in a joint statement with his visiting Armenian counterpart, Nikol Pashinyan, after talks.

"We hope that progress steps may be achieved during an upcoming meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the two countries," Pashinyan said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers will meet in Berlin on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss a peace deal as agreed in Munich earlier this month.

Pashinyan also thanked Greece for supporting the cooperation between Armenia and the European Union, while Mitsotakis pledged to deepen their bilateral ties, especially in trade.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at loggerheads over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which has been internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan since 1988. Peace talks have been going on since 1994 when a ceasefire was nailed down, despite sporadic clashes since then.