Did You Know Sidhu Moosewala’S Fiancee Amandeep Kaur Decided Never To Get Married Again?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sidhu Moosewala, a Punjabi singer and Congress leader, was shot dead on May 29, 2022, although he was due to marry Amandeep Kaur the same year in November. His death is still being mourned by all, including his fiancée Amandeep Kaur.

Who is Amandeep Kau?

Amandeep Kaur was the fiancée of Punjabi youth celebrity Sidhu Moosewala, and the two had recently been engaged. The pair met in Canada, where Kaur was a permanent resident, and planned to marry the same year Moosewala was shot.

According to reports, Amandeep Kaur is the daughter of a top Akali Dal politician and formerly worked as Sidhu Moosewala's assistant for a few months. She is from the Sangreri area of Punjab, where the engagement ceremony took place.

According to media sources, Amandeep Kaur was wholly startled by Sidhu Moosewala's death and swore never to marry as a means to symbolise her eternal love. According to reports, she was living with Moosewala's parents in Mansa village, his homeland.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by numerous shooters on May 29 outside his hamlet, and criminal Goldy Brar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang later claimed responsibility.