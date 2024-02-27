Manipur Police ASP Rescued After Abduction In Imphal West, Arms Seized In Imphal East

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Feb 27 (IANS) An Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of the Manipur Police was abducted on Tuesday evening by some armed activists in Imphal West District but rescued within hours after the force launched a swift operation, officials said.

A police official said that ASP Amit Kumar, posted with the operations cell of the Manipur Police, was abducted from his residence at Wangkhei by a group of armed activists.

A large contingent of Manipur Police quickly launched a search operation and safely rescued him within hours.

Meanwhile, with Manipur witnessing ethnic violence for around ten months, the Union Home Ministry has given three mine protected Quick Reaction Fighting (QRF) vehicles to the state.

Witnessing the vehicles on Tuesday, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said on X: "Pleased to inspect the Tata Quick Reaction Fighting (QRF) vehicles which have been provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs to equip the security forces in enforcing law and order in the state. These mine protected vehicles will greatly help in protecting the security forces while performing their duties at vulnerable spots. The state government continues to take up initiatives for strengthening security measures and the protection of lives and properties".

In a related development, acting on specific intelligence about the presence of weapons and ammunition at Sabungkhok areas in Imphal East district, a joint team of Indian Army, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a search operation on Monday. Three improvised long-range mortars (pompi), two empty cases of improvised long-range mortar, a 9 mm pistol along witha magazine containing bullets, three live grenades of Lathode grenade launcher, a live 2-inch mortar round, a 12 bore single barrel gun, and a large cache of other ammunition were recovered from Sabungkhok Khunao-Chanung ridge in the district.