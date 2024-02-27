Anand Raaj Anand’S Song ‘Tu Juda Ho Gaya’ Is About Transforming Pain To Strength

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Music composer Anand Raaj Anand, who is known for 'Kaante', 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', 'Welcome' and others, released a new track titled 'Tu Juda Ho Gaya' on Monday.

The song has been crooned by Adnan Ahmad. It begins with the theme of separation, and slowly transitions to a powerful theme of seeking inspiration from pain. The lyrics for the song have been penned by Anand Raaj Anand and Ssamudra.

The song also boasts of a bittersweet music video featuring Wafi Taraky and Bipasha Biswas. The music video of the song shows the pain a lover goes through before dusting old memories off and stepping up in life.

“'Tu Juda Ho Gaya' is a tune that many of us will relate to. May it be today's youth or a more seasoned generation, everyone has gone through heartbreaks that tested our resilience,” said Anand Raaj Anand.

He said that it is a universal anthem for anyone who has loved and lost, for those who have poured their soul into a connection that ultimately left them empty.

“It's a song of anger, of acceptance, and ultimately, of finding the strength to walk away, leaving the shattered pieces behind,” he said.

Adnan Ahmad said,“'Tu Juda Ho Gaya' is not just a song, but a soulful message about moving on from heartbreak at the right time. I had the time of my life working on this track. The opportunity to collaborate with Anand Raaj Anand sir on a platform as big as II Music was the cherry on top.”

The song, released under the label of II Music, is available to stream across all major streaming platforms.